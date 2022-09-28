Four Tropical Battery Employees On Larceny Charges

Entornointeligente.com /

Four employees of Tropical Battery, who are accused of defrauding the company of three million dollars, were remanded on Tuesday when they appeared in the Kingston & St Andrew Parish Court. They are scheduled to return to court on October 28. Christopher Robinson, Jamel Reid, Carl Love and Hartel Morgan have been charged with larceny as a servant and conspiracy to larceny as a servant. It is alleged that the men were caught on CCTV camera replacing new batteries with used or defective ones. Tropical Battery launched a probe after customers began returning the defective batteries which they thought were new when they purchased them. It’s also alleged that at least one of the accused was seen selling a new battery which was not included in the company’s sales system.

