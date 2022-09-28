28 septiembre, 2022
Four Tropical Battery Employees On Larceny Charges

Four employees of  Tropical Battery, who are accused of  defrauding the company of  three million dollars, were remanded on Tuesday when they appeared in the Kingston & St Andrew Parish Court.   They are scheduled to return to court on October 28.   Christopher Robinson, Jamel Reid, Carl Love and Hartel Morgan have been charged with larceny as a servant and conspiracy to larceny as a servant.   It is alleged that the men were caught on CCTV camera replacing new batteries with used or defective ones.   Tropical Battery launched a probe after customers began returning the defective batteries which they thought were new when they purchased them.   It’s also alleged that at least one of  the accused was seen selling a new battery which was not included in the company’s sales system.   

