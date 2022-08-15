Four Trinis plead guilty in Grenada to Harbour Master assault charges

Entornointeligente.com /

SHAR­LENE RAM­PER­SAD

Four of the five Trinida­di­ans ac­cused of as­sault­ing Grena­di­an na­tion­al ath­lete, An­der­son Coop­er on board the Har­bour Mas­ter last week have plead­ed guilty in a Grena­di­an court.

Deck­hand, John Alexan­der, 55, sailor Mikhail John, 35, cap­tain Noel Coop­er, 42 and sailor Sheon Jack, 28 plead­ed guilty to caus­ing griev­ous harm to An­der­son Pe­ters and caus­ing harm to his broth­er, Kid­don Pe­ters when they ap­peared in the St Georges’ Mag­is­trates Court on Mon­day morn­ing.

They were al­so charged with steal­ing.

Charges against the fifth ac­cused, sailor Lance Wig­gins, were dropped as the pros­e­cu­tion did not of­fer any ev­i­dence against him.

The con­vict­ed men will re­main in cus­tody un­til they are sen­tenced on Wednes­day 17 Au­gust.

Un­der Grena­di­an law, the max­i­mum pos­si­ble sen­tence is $3,000 East­ern Caribbean (EC) and two years im­pris­on­ment.

The six were de­tained since last Wednes­day as the Roy­al Grena­da Po­lice Force (RGPF) in­ves­ti­gat­ed the al­leged as­sault of Pe­ters while aboard the Har­bour Mas­ter.

