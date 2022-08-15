Four Trinis plead guilty in Grenada to Harbour Master assault charges

SHARLENE RAMPERSAD
Four of the five Trinidadians accused of assaulting Grenadian national athlete, Anderson Cooper on board the Harbour Master last week have pleaded guilty in a Grenadian court.
Deckhand, John Alexander, 55, sailor Mikhail John, 35, captain Noel Cooper, 42 and sailor Sheon Jack, 28 pleaded guilty to causing grievous harm to Anderson Peters and causing harm to his brother, Kiddon Peters when they appeared in the St Georges’ Magistrates Court on Monday morning.
They were also charged with stealing.
Charges against the fifth accused, sailor Lance Wiggins, were dropped as the prosecution did not offer any evidence against him.
The convicted men will remain in custody until they are sentenced on Wednesday 17 August.
Under Grenadian law, the maximum possible sentence is $3,000 Eastern Caribbean (EC) and two years imprisonment.
The six were detained since last Wednesday as the Royal Grenada Police Force (RGPF) investigated the alleged assault of Peters while aboard the Harbour Master.
