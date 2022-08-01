Four held, questioned over Tiida robbery

Four people have been held and are being questioned with regard to a robbery and possession of firearm incident in the Southern Division.
On July 31, 2022, Southern Division officers were on mobile patrol along the SS Erin Road, Debe when they responded to a report of a robbery in the South-Western Division involving a gold-coloured Nissan Tiida.
The officers observed the vehicle and intercepted it along the same route.
Officers had cause to search the vehicle in the presence of all occupants and one Beretta pistol fitted with a magazine was discovered in the vehicle together with a quantity of cigarettes and cash believed to be the proceeds of the robbery in the SouthWestern Division.
Officers immediately arrested three men and one woman, ages 24, 28, 34 and 40 three of La Romain and one of Palmiste.
The four were transported to the San Fernando Police Station where charges are expected to be laid.
LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian