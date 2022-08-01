Four held, questioned over Tiida robbery

Entornointeligente.com /

Four peo­ple have been held and are be­ing ques­tioned with re­gard to a rob­bery and pos­ses­sion of firearm in­ci­dent in the South­ern Di­vi­sion.

On Ju­ly 31, 2022, South­ern Di­vi­sion of­fi­cers were on mo­bile pa­trol along the SS Erin Road, Debe when they re­spond­ed to a re­port of a rob­bery in the South-West­ern Di­vi­sion in­volv­ing a gold-coloured Nis­san Ti­i­da.

The of­fi­cers ob­served the ve­hi­cle and in­ter­cept­ed it along the same route.

Of­fi­cers had cause to search the ve­hi­cle in the pres­ence of all oc­cu­pants and one Beretta pis­tol fit­ted with a mag­a­zine was dis­cov­ered in the ve­hi­cle to­geth­er with a quan­ti­ty of cig­a­rettes and cash be­lieved to be the pro­ceeds of the rob­bery in the South­West­ern Di­vi­sion.

Of­fi­cers im­me­di­ate­ly ar­rest­ed three men and one woman, ages 24, 28, 34 and 40 three of La Ro­main and one of Palmiste.

The four were trans­port­ed to the San Fer­nan­do Po­lice Sta­tion where charges are ex­pect­ed to be laid.

