Four arrested, firearms, ammunition and marijuana seized

Four persons were arrested and two firearms and quantities of ammunition were seized, by officers during anti-crime exercises conducted across various Divisions yesterday.
In the first exercise, officers of the Eastern Division conducted an intelligence-driven operation in the Matelot district, during the period 10 am to 2 pm, on Monday 19th September 2022.
During the exercise, officers proceeded to a bushy area along the Paria Main Road, where they conducted a search which resulted in a Smith and Wesson revolver loaded with four rounds of ammunition being found.
In a similar exercise, this time conducted in the Tunapuna district between 5 pm and 9 pm, officers of the Inter-Agency Task Force, proceeded to a house at Pasea Road Extension, where they executed a search warrant.
The search resulted in officers finding a quantity of marijuana on the premises. Two suspects, ages 30 and 22, who were in the house at the time of the search, were arrested in connection with the find.
The same party of officers then proceeded to the Macoya Industrial Estate where they conducted a search which resulted in the discovery of a pistol loaded with a magazine containing five rounds of ammunition.
Meanwhile, two suspects were arrested by officers of the South Western Division following a report of robbery with aggravation against a food vendor in the Siparia district early this morning.
Officers of the South Western Division Task Force and Siparia Police Station responded within minutes of the report and arrested a 20-year-old and an 18-year-old, both of Erin.
Investigations are ongoing.
