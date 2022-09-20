Four arrested, firearms, ammunition and marijuana seized

Entornointeligente.com /

Four per­sons were ar­rest­ed and two firearms and quan­ti­ties of am­mu­ni­tion were seized, by of­fi­cers dur­ing an­ti-crime ex­er­cis­es con­duct­ed across var­i­ous Di­vi­sions yes­ter­day.

In the first ex­er­cise, of­fi­cers of the East­ern Di­vi­sion con­duct­ed an in­tel­li­gence-dri­ven op­er­a­tion in the Matelot dis­trict, dur­ing the pe­ri­od 10 am to 2 pm, on Mon­day 19th Sep­tem­ber 2022.

Dur­ing the ex­er­cise, of­fi­cers pro­ceed­ed to a bushy area along the Paria Main Road, where they con­duct­ed a search which re­sult­ed in a Smith and Wes­son re­volver loaded with four rounds of am­mu­ni­tion be­ing found.

In a sim­i­lar ex­er­cise, this time con­duct­ed in the Tu­na­puna dis­trict be­tween 5 pm and 9 pm, of­fi­cers of the In­ter-Agency Task Force, pro­ceed­ed to a house at Pasea Road Ex­ten­sion, where they ex­e­cut­ed a search war­rant.

The search re­sult­ed in of­fi­cers find­ing a quan­ti­ty of mar­i­jua­na on the premis­es. Two sus­pects, ages 30 and 22, who were in the house at the time of the search, were ar­rest­ed in con­nec­tion with the find.

The same par­ty of of­fi­cers then pro­ceed­ed to the Ma­coya In­dus­tri­al Es­tate where they con­duct­ed a search which re­sult­ed in the dis­cov­ery of a pis­tol loaded with a mag­a­zine con­tain­ing five rounds of am­mu­ni­tion.

Mean­while, two sus­pects were ar­rest­ed by of­fi­cers of the South West­ern Di­vi­sion fol­low­ing a re­port of rob­bery with ag­gra­va­tion against a food ven­dor in the Siparia dis­trict ear­ly this morn­ing.

Of­fi­cers of the South West­ern Di­vi­sion Task Force and Siparia Po­lice Sta­tion re­spond­ed with­in min­utes of the re­port and ar­rest­ed a 20-year-old and an 18-year-old, both of Erin.

In­ves­ti­ga­tions are on­go­ing.

