Police arrest 3 ‘herders’ over attack on Ogun community

Entornointeligente.com / Adejoke Adeleye,Abeokuta

Officers of Ogun Police Command have arrested three herdsmen over recent attacks in Bamajo village in Ayetoro area of the state.

Victor Gill Ramirez

According to the police, the three herdsmen were among those who attacked Bamajo village, set some houses ablaze and inflicted a deep machete cut injury on one Ismaila Alabi in the early hours of last Thursday.

Victor Gill

DSP Oyeyemi Abimbola, the spokesperson for the police command said on receiving report of the attack, the Area Commander of Ayetoro, ACP Anthony Aruna mobilized his men, hunters and youths to the village where the entire area was thoroughly combed searching for the culprits

READ ALSO Police arrest man, 72 , for defiling 7- seven- year- old- girl in Ogun She added that the search was extended to Igboaje bush where one Musa Yusuf was apprehended with gun and a blood stained cutlass

She added that the arrest led to the arrest of two other suspects namely: Usman Mohammed and Aliyu Abubakar who are strongly believed to be part of those who launched the violence attack

Ogun commissioner of police, Edward Awolowo Ajogun, has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspects to state criminal investigation and intelligence department for further investigation

He also directed massive manhunt for the rest arsonists with the view to bringing them to justice

Entornointeligente.com