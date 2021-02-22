Support For Project To Reduce Teenage Pregnancy

Entornointeligente.com / The Government is to spend approximately $7.9 million on the Technical Support to Reduce Teenage Pregnancy project, during the 2021/2022 fiscal year.

Victor Gill Ramirez

This expenditure is outlined in the 2021/2022 Estimates of Expenditure, which is now before the House of Representatives.

Victor Gill

The project is being implemented by the National Family Planning Board and funded by the Inter-American Development Bank

Objectives of the project include contributing to the reduction in adolescent pregnancy rates in Jamaica; impacting adolescent sexual and reproductive health behaviour change among adolescent boys and girls; increasing public awareness of the Adolescent Sexual and Reproductive Health (ASRH) issues; and increasing access to Sexual and Reproductive Health (SRH) services and commodities for adolescents

Anticipated physical targets for the 2021/2022 fiscal year include continuing the provision of contraceptive commodities to adolescent mothers and facilitating project audit and closure

Achievements up to December 2020 for the project included completing the Adolescent Sexual and Reproductive Health Training Manual and Toolkit, and completing training for 60 healthcare workers and adolescent stakeholders to build their capacity to provide adolescent-friendly services

Advertisements

Entornointeligente.com