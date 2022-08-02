Former US Ambassador to T&T Joseph Mondello dies

Entornointeligente.com /

For­mer Unit­ed States Am­bas­sador to Trinidad and To­ba­go Joseph Mon­del­lo has died.

The U.S. Em­bassy made the an­nounce­ment of the death in a news re­lease to­day.

Mon­del­lo served as the US Am­bas­sador to Trinidad and To­ba­go be­tween Oc­to­ber 2018 and Jan­u­ary last year.

The Em­bassy said he died Mon­day at the age of 84.

Charge’ d’Af­faires Shante Moore said, «Am­bas­sador Mon­del­lo hired me to serve as his Deputy Chief of Mis­sion, which even­tu­al­ly af­ford­ed me the op­por­tu­ni­ty to serve as Charge’ d’Af­faires. Am­bas­sador Mon­del­lo con­sid­ered serv­ing as the U.S. Am­bas­sador to Trinidad and To­ba­go as one of the great­est hon­ors of his ca­reer. I re­mem­ber him as a gen­tle­man and leader with an open-door pol­i­cy.»

Act­ing Deputy Chief of Mis­sion Cindy Diouf not­ed that, «Am­bas­sador Mon­del­lo was a man of great char­ac­ter and pa­tri­o­tism, and he will be deeply missed. He was a nat­ur­al leader who led by ex­am­ple and cared deeply about those un­der his lead­er­ship and the rep­u­ta­tion of the Unit­ed States. He demon­strat­ed courage and com­mit­ment through­out the COVID-19 pan­dem­ic and re­fused to leave his team even as in­fec­tions rose and bor­ders closed. Am­bas­sador Mon­del­lo pro­vid­ed in­spi­ra­tion and stead­fast lead­er­ship through­out his tenure, earn­ing the re­spect and ad­mi­ra­tion of the U.S. Em­bassy com­mu­ni­ty. Am­bas­sador Mon­del­lo al­so pos­sessed a good sense of hu­mor and was a great sto­ry­teller. He loved and re­spect­ed the peo­ple of Trinidad and To­ba­go and was proud to serve his coun­try. Am­bas­sador Mon­del­lo was more than our leader; he was our friend.»

LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian

Entornointeligente.com