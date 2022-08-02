Former US Ambassador to T&T Joseph Mondello dies

Former United States Ambassador to Trinidad and Tobago Joseph Mondello has died.
The U.S. Embassy made the announcement of the death in a news release today.
Mondello served as the US Ambassador to Trinidad and Tobago between October 2018 and January last year.
The Embassy said he died Monday at the age of 84.
Charge’ d’Affaires Shante Moore said, «Ambassador Mondello hired me to serve as his Deputy Chief of Mission, which eventually afforded me the opportunity to serve as Charge’ d’Affaires. Ambassador Mondello considered serving as the U.S. Ambassador to Trinidad and Tobago as one of the greatest honors of his career. I remember him as a gentleman and leader with an open-door policy.»
Acting Deputy Chief of Mission Cindy Diouf noted that, «Ambassador Mondello was a man of great character and patriotism, and he will be deeply missed. He was a natural leader who led by example and cared deeply about those under his leadership and the reputation of the United States. He demonstrated courage and commitment throughout the COVID-19 pandemic and refused to leave his team even as infections rose and borders closed. Ambassador Mondello provided inspiration and steadfast leadership throughout his tenure, earning the respect and admiration of the U.S. Embassy community. Ambassador Mondello also possessed a good sense of humor and was a great storyteller. He loved and respected the people of Trinidad and Tobago and was proud to serve his country. Ambassador Mondello was more than our leader; he was our friend.»
