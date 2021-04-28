Former Uruguayan Vice President Gonzalo Aguirre dies at age 81

Entornointeligente.com / Aguirre served as VP under President Luis Alberto Lacalle Herrera, father of Uruguay's current President Former Uruguayan Vice President Gonzalo Aguirre Ramírez (1990-1995) has died at the age of 81 in Montevideo, it was announced. He had been hospitalized since March 19 after having caught covid-19.

Aguirre initially overcame the virus but his other health problems, particularly Parkinson’s disease, prevented him from recovering.

He served as VP under President Luis Alberto Lacalle Herrera, father of Uruguay’s current President Luis Lacalle Pou, of the National Party. Aguirre was also a Senator in 1986, when democracy returned to Uruguay.

He was the grandson of the lawyer and nationalist politician Juan Andrés Ramírez (1875-1963) and one of the main negotiators of the National Party during the democratic opening.

Over the last years, Aguirre fell into oblivion. Affected by Parkinson’s disease, Aguirre remained intellectually active living since 2019 in a hospital, reading and dictating letters, although very lonely and bored, convinced that all past times were better, as he explained in an interview to El Observador in 2020.

Lacalle Pou said on Twitter that “Gonzalo Aguirre was an essential political reference for decades. His keen knowledge of his law always made him a source of consultation. He fought her until the last days, staying active. We are going to miss him”.

Lacalle Herrera hoisted the national flag at half-mast at his home.

LINK ORIGINAL: Mercopress

Entornointeligente.com