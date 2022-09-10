Former T&T President’s wife on Queen Elizabeth II

Entornointeligente.com /

Rishard Khan

The wife of for­mer T&T Pres­i­dent George Maxwell Richards, Jean Ramjohn-Richards, has de­scribed Queen Eliz­a­beth II as one of the best Heads of State she’s met.

Through her late hus­band, Ramjohn-Richards host­ed the Queen on her two most re­cent vis­its to T&T – the first was in 1985 at the Uni­ver­si­ty of the West In­dies while her hus­band was prin­ci­pal, and again in 2009 for the Com­mon­wealth Heads of Gov­ern­ment Meet­ing, while she was the first la­dy of T&T.

«She im­pressed me as a very down-to-earth per­son, very or­di­nary. She made you feel so com­fort­able and… she had a sense of hu­mour, just like her late hus­band, the Duke of Ed­in­burgh,» Ramjohn-Richards told Guardian Me­dia yes­ter­day.

«She was re­al­ly, re­al­ly a nice per­son and moth­er­ly,» she added.

She said Queen Eliz­a­beth’s com­mit­ment to du­ty al­ways im­pressed her, not­ing that even ear­li­er this week, de­spite feel­ing un­well, the Queen met with Liz Truss to ask her to form a British gov­ern­ment.

«A num­ber of peo­ple would say I’m too tired, I’m not feel­ing well,» she said.

Born in 1936, Ramjohn-Richards de­vel­oped in­to a woman liv­ing in a coun­try un­der the rule of the British crown for 139 years and would con­tin­ue that way un­til 1962. In these for­ma­tive years of her youth, Ramjohn-Richards said she al­ways held deep ad­mi­ra­tion and re­spect for the then-Princess Eliz­a­beth and her younger sis­ter Princess Mar­garet, who were both just a few years old­er than her­self.

«They were my role mod­els, I re­al­ly, re­al­ly liked them,» Ramjohn-Richards said.

«I al­ways talked about the roy­al fam­i­ly and so on and my sib­lings used to tease me and call me a Queen per­son.»

It’s why she de­scribed be­ing able to meet Queen Eliz­a­beth II twice in her life­time as «sur­re­al.»

Ramjohn-Richards said she was al­so for­tu­nate to have met the im­me­di­ate mem­bers of the Roy­al Fam­i­ly, ex­cept Princess Di­ana.

On the Queen’s pass­ing, Ramjohn-Richards said: «She did a fan­tas­tic job and so it’s time for her to go to rest and meet her hus­band. May she rest in peace.»

«I think af­ter her hus­band passed, she seemed to have start­ed go­ing down then. She’s been with him for what, 70 years? That’s a long time. My hus­band died just be­fore we were 50 years mar­ried and I miss him a lot,» she added.

