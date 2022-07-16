Former murder accused asylum seeker wins first fight in legal battle

A former murder accused, currently seeking asylum in the United Kingdom after allegedly witnessing the murder of her cousin and his wife at the hands of two close relatives, has crossed the first hurdle in her legal battle over alleged breaches of her constitutional rights during her over decade-long stint in prison.
Delivering a written decision on Thursday, High Court Judge Robin Mohammed rejected an application calling on Nadia Pooran to prove that she has the ability to cover the legal costs incurred by the State in defending her case if she is eventually unsuccessful.
In dismissing the application, Justice Mohammed noted that Pooran’s case raised allegations of breaches of fundamental human rights with the Women’s Prison in Arouca, which are of public interest and importance.
«An order for security for costs in the circumstances of this case will be oppressive to the Claimant because the order would potentially deny the Claimant an opportunity to sustain the claim,» he said.
Pooran, Shelly-Ann Anganoo, Nicholas Ali, and Tesfa Jones were accused of murdering 41-year-old teacher Ralphy Ramcharan on March 25, 2003.
According to the evidence presented during their trial, the women were liming with Ramcharan at a bar in Curepe and agreed to leave with him.
When they got into the car, Ali and Jones entered the vehicle.
Ramcharan was robbed of his cash and restrained before one of the men drove the group to a lonely area of Barataria.
Ramcharan was beaten with a wheel spanner and repeatedly stabbed with a pair of scissors before being thrown into a nearby river.
When she was initially detained by police, Pooran, who was 18 at the time, claimed that she was part of a plan with her co-accused to rob Ramcharan of his car.
She claimed that Ramcharan attempted to resist while driving to Barataria and she stabbed him with the scissors.
The group was allowed to plead guilty to the lesser offence of manslaughter and was sentenced to 20 years in prison.
The four individuals won their appeals over the severity of their sentence, with it being reduced by the Court of Appeal to 15 years.
In the lawsuit before Justice Mohammed, Pooran’s lawyers are contending that her constitutional rights were infringed as she was subjected to inhumane and cruel prison conditions at the prison before her eventual release.
She is also contending that she was wrongly classified as a convicted prisoner between filing her appeal in 2015 and when the Court of Appeal upheld it in April 2016.
She is seeking a series of declarations and compensation.
In her affidavit attached to her response to the application by the State attorneys, which was eventually dismissed by Justice Mohammed, Pooran sought to detail why she is currently seeking asylum in the UK.
She claimed that in 2019 after being released from prison she witnessed the murders of her cousin Kerron Rampersad and his girlfriend Crystal Herralal, who were shot dead in front of her St Joseph home by two male relatives, who she claimed were gang members.
She claimed that she received death threats from her relatives after she provided information on the couple’s murders to the police.
She said that she decided to seek asylum in the UK as homicide detectives could not provide witness protection for her.
«I was in fear for my life and the police were telling me that they could not guarantee my safety and could not offer any witness protection. It was under these circumstances my plan to seek asylum germinated,» Pooran said.
She claimed that after travelling to the UK, her apartment was destroyed in an arson attack, which she suspected was an attempt to destroy the CCTV footage of the murders.
She claimed that one of her brothers was at home at the time of the arson attack and died in the resulting fire.
She said that she cannot return to Trinidad to pursue the case in person as if she does she would lose her status as an asylum seeker.
«Furthermore, I simply do not have the funds to return to Trinidad at this time,» Pooran said, as she noted she is not allowed to work there and only receives a £64 weekly allowance from the UK Government while her application is being processed.
A case management hearing in Pooran’s case is scheduled for January 27.
Pooran is being represented by Anand Ramlogan, SC, Renuka Rambhajan, Che Dindial, Alana Rambaran and Ganesh Saroop.
Fyard Hosein, SC, Monica Smith, Maria Belmar-Williams, Savitri Maharaj and Svetlana Dass are representing the State.
