Former Maytals release first single as oBessa

When the members of the legendary Toots and the Maytals band announced last December that they would be changing their name to oBessa, they vowed to pull out all the stops by «bringing the best of Toots and the Maytals experience and unveiling talent in the band that has been hitherfore hidden».

Fast-forward to September 2022, and oBessa is ready. In fact, oBessa is Solid . That is the title of their 15-track debut album, which is scheduled to be released next year, and from which they have already dropped the first single.

«We are as solid as a rock,» Jackie Jackson, veteran bass player who is always «too wonderful for words», shared. «Everybody is excited. We are currently shopping for a deal [for the album], and the interest is high. For this first jump-off, we are doing seven covers of mega-hit songs that we had recorded, along with some originals.»

Numbered among those classics is Freedom Street . First recorded in 1970 by Ken Boothe for producer Leslie Kong, many of the original session musicians were members of Toots and the Maytals.

«When we made Ken listen to it, he laughed and said, ‘Mi sorry a nuh me sing it over.’ And, of course, Ken gave us his blessings. He is happy for us,» Jackson said, adding that the idea to re-record the song came during the Black Lives Matter upheavals.

