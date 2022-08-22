Former Formula One boss Bernie Ecclestone denies fraud charge

Entornointeligente.com /

The 91-year-old ex-Formula One boss was granted unconditional bail unit his next court appearance after he entered a not guilty plea over accusations he failed to declare more than $472 million of overseas assets Ecclestone headed Formula One racing and controlled the sport for four decades from the 1970s to 2017. (AP) Former Formula One boss Bernie Ecclestone has denied a charge of fraud over his alleged failure to declare overseas assets worth more than $473 million.

Ecclestone, 91, entered a not guilty plea as he appeared at Westminster Magistrates' Court in London for a brief hearing on Monday.

Prosecutors authorised a charge of fraud by false representation between July 2013 and October 2016 after British tax officials carried out a worldwide investigation into Ecclestone's finances.

The business magnate, who was dressed in a dark three-piece suit, was escorted into the court building's exit by security guards and his legal team.

He was granted unconditional bail ahead of his next appearance at Southwark Crown Court on September 19th.

Ecclestone headed Formula One racing and controlled the sport for four decades from the 1970s to 2017, when he stepped down as chief executive and Liberty Media took over the series.

He was arrested in Brazil in May for carrying a gun in his luggage while boarding a plane.

