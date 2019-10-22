Former Flamengo boss Ze Ricardo takes charge of Internacional

Entornointeligente.com /

RIO DE JANEIRO, Oct. 21 (Xinhua) — Former Flamengo, Botafogo and Vasco da Gama boss Ze Ricardo has been appointed head coach of Internacional, the Porto Alegre club said on Monday.

A statement on Internacional’s official website said Ricardo would take charge of the three-time Brazilian Serie A champions until at least the end of the current season in December.

The 48-year-old replaces Odair Hellmann, who was sacked earlier this month after a 1-0 defeat at CSA, a result that dented the team’s hopes of a top-four league finish.

Ricardo has been out of work since September, when he was axed by Fortaleza after just seven matches in the job.

His first fixture as Internacional’s manager will be a visit to Bahia on Saturday. He will be officially presented to the media at a news conference at the club’s headquarters on Tuesday.

Internacional are currently sixth in the 20-team Serie A standings with 12 wins, six draws and nine losses, 22 points adrift of leaders Flamengo with 11 rounds remaining.

