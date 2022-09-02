Former Clerk to Houses of Parliament Edley Lopez Deans has died

Entornointeligente.com /

Former Clerk to the Houses of Parliament, Edley Lopez Deans, who served the Jamaican legislature for over six decades, has died.

He passed on August 27, a statement from Gordon House said. The cause was not stated.

Parliamentarians and staff of the Houses of Parliament have expressed sadness at the news.

Deans was appointed assistant clerk in 1956, before moving up to deputy clerk in 1968. He served in that capacity until 1978, the year he was appointed clerk.

He retired in 1994 and returned to serve as consultant on parliamentary practice and procedure until 2002.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

LINK ORIGINAL: Jamaica Gleaner

Entornointeligente.com