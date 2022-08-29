Former businessman charged for texting ex-girlfriend

Entornointeligente.com /

A 59-year-old for­mer busi­ness­man has been charged with breach­ing a pro­tec­tion or­der af­ter he texted his ex-girl­friend. He was grant­ed $40,000 bail by an Ari­ma Mag­is­trate af­ter he plead­ed not guilty.

The ac­cused was ar­rest­ed and charged by WPC Pa­ponette of the North­ern Di­vi­sion Gen­der-Based Vi­o­lence Unit fol­low­ing a March 2022 re­port made to po­lice that a man al­leged­ly texted his ex-girl­friend on What­sApp.

The al­leged ac­tions were in breach of a pro­tec­tion or­der which re­strained var­i­ous be­hav­iours of the man in­clud­ing tele­phon­ing the woman on her cell phone or at work­place or con­tact­ing her by any means.

Ac­cord­ing to the woman, who filed for the pro­tec­tion or­der fol­low­ing re­ports of ver­bal and psy­cho­log­i­cal abuse, the man texted her twice on two sep­a­rate oc­ca­sions in March this year. The man then delet­ed them. The mat­ter is sched­uled to be heard on Oc­to­ber 19th, 2022.

