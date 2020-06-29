 Forex: J$140.08 to one US dollar - EntornoInteligente
29 junio, 2020
forex_j_24140_08_to_one_us_dollar.jpg

Forex: J$140.08 to one US dollar

Entornointeligente.com /

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The US dollar on Monday, June 29 ended trading at J$104.08 up by 9 cents according to the Bank of Jamaica’s daily exchange trading summary.

Meanwhile, the Canadian dollar ended trading at J$105.57 down from J$106.00 while the British pound sterling ended trading at J$175.46 down from J$177.52.

LINK ORIGINAL: Jamaica Observer

Entornointeligente.com

