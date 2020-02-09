Foreign politicians, experts confident about China’s battle against coronavirus outbreak

Entornointeligente.com /

BEIJING, Feb. 9 (Xinhua) — Politicians and specialists worldwide have voiced their confidence that China will win battle against the novel coronavirus outbreak and appreciated China’s measures in curbing the epidemic.

Foreign Affairs Undersecretary for Civilian Security and Consular Concerns of the Philippines Brigido J. Dulay said his country believes that China will emerge from these trying times with reinforced vigor and strength.

The Philippines has donated surgical face masks, protection suits, medical gloves, sanitation products and goggles to China’s central province of Hubei, the epicenter of the novel coronavirus outbreak.

Dulay said the “assistance is our affirmation of the abiding friendship and legacy of mutual aid that has been the hallmark of Philippine-Chinese ties over the years.”

“To the people of China, we say ‘Jiayou’ (Be strong)!” Dulay added.

Namibia’s ruling party, the South West Africa People’s Organization (SWAPO), said it gives China untiring support in the fight against the epidemic.

In a letter written by SWAPO Secretary General Sophia Shaningwa, SWAPO expressed its confidence that the Communist Party of China (CPC) and the Chinese people will overcome the epidemic.

“SWAPO party solidly stands with the CPC and the people of China,” said Shaningwa, adding that China will “definitely” contain the spread of the virus.

The Chinese Consolidated Benevolent Association (CCBA) and a major Chinese language newspaper, the Sing Tao Daily (West USA), in the United States announced a donation of more than 15,000 U.S. dollars to help China fight the epidemic.

Ding Bong Lee, presiding president of San Francisco-based CCBA, said he was deeply touched by the donation collected in less than 10 days, adding that “we all should get united, whether in the United States or back in China, to make concerted efforts to fight the virus.”

Lee said he hoped more resources would be pooled to help the anti-virus battle and believed China is strong enough to overcome the challenge.

Michalis Voniatis, a Cypriot specialist in infectious diseases,told Xinhua that Chinese authorities are doing their best and most to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The former World Health Organization expert said China did not hesitate to take measures to contain the epidemic, noting that Wuhan, the capital city of Hubei Province, built in a short time two makeshift hospitals to receive coronavirus-infected patients.

Ian Jones, professor of virology at the British University of Reading, said China’s response to the novel coronavirus has been rapid, practical and efficient.

The latest molecular techniques were used and the data released quickly, allowing diagnostic tests to be developed, Jones added.

LINK ORIGINAL: Xinhuanet

