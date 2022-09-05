Foreign Office update travel advice for Chile: protests can turn violent

Entornointeligente.com /

Street demonstrations, protests and strikes are common across all of Chile, Santiago in particular. Although most are peaceful, they can turn violent. The latest Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) travel advice for Chile, which includes entry requirements, safety, and security, and local laws and customs warns of potential deportation if foreign nationals are involved in protests and demonstrations.

Street demonstrations, protests and strikes are common across all of Chile, Santiago in particular. Although most are peaceful, they can turn violent. If protests take place, you should follow the instructions and advice of the local authorities, remain vigilant, monitor developments via official sources and avoid protests and demonstrations areas. Under Chilean law, foreign nationals visiting or living in Chile could be deported for involvement in protests and demonstrations.

Opportunistic street crime can be a problem in towns and cities, and in areas popular with tourists including airports, bus stations and ports. Take care of your personal belongings at all times and be aware of your surroundings. Carry a photocopy of your passport and keep the original document in a safe place.

Terrorist attacks in Chile can’t be ruled out.

If you’re abroad and you need emergency help from the UK government, contact the nearest British embassy, consulate or high commission.

If you need to contact the emergency services, call 131 for an ambulance, 132 for the fire brigade and 133 for police.

The Overseas Business Risk service offers information and advice for British companies operating overseas on how to manage political, economic, and business security-related risks.

LINK ORIGINAL: Mercopress

Entornointeligente.com