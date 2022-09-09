Foreign leaders send best wishes to Queen Elizabeth

Entornointeligente.com /

Foreign leaders are sending well wishes to Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II after the 96-year-old monarch was placed under medical supervision because doctors are concerned about her health.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tweeted his on Thursday, writing: «My thoughts, and the thoughts of Canadians across the country, are with Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II at this time. We’re wishing her well, and sending our best to the Royal Family.»

The queen is the head of state of Canada and has been so for 45% of the country’s existence. She has visited Canada 22 times.

President Joe Biden conveyed to Prime Minister Truss on Thursday that his and first lady Jill Biden’s thoughts were with the Queen, her family and the people of the United Kingdom.

National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters that Biden spoke to Truss during a video call with allies on support for Ukraine.

