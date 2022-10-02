Football match stampede leaves more than 100 dead in Indonesia

Entornointeligente.com /

Panic at match after police fire tear gas to stop brawls leaves 129 dead, mostly trampled to death, and 180 others wounded, police in East Java province say. Fans enter the pitch during a clash between supporters at Kanjuruhan Stadium in Malang, East Java, Indonesia. (AP) Clashes between supporters of two Indonesian soccer teams in East Java province have killed 129 fans and police officers, mostly trampled to death, police said.

Several brawls between supporters of the two rival soccer teams were reported on Sunday inside the stadium after the Indonesian Premier League game ended with Persebaya Surabaya beating Arema Malang 3-2.

The fights prompted riot police to fire tear gas, which caused panic among supporters, said East Java Police Chief Nico Afinta.

Hundreds of people ran to an exit gate in an effort to avoid the tear gas. Some suffocated in the chaos and others were trampled, killing 34 almost instantly.

More than 300 were rushed to nearby hospitals to treat injuries but many died on the way and during a treatment, Afinta said.

Officials said the death toll is likely still increasing, since many of about 180 injured victims' conditions were deteriorating.

— TRT World Now (@TRTWorldNow) October 2, 2022 Video footage from local news channels showed people rushing onto the pitch in the stadium in Malang and images of body bags.

The Indonesian top league BRI Liga 1 has suspended games for a week following the match and an investigation had been launched, the Football Association of Indonesia said.

There have been previous outbreaks of trouble at matches in Indonesia, with a strong rivalry between clubs sometimes leading to violence among supporters.

