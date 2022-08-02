FM spokesperson strongly condemns any Taiwan visit

Entornointeligente.com /

Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying speaks during a regular news briefing in Beijing on Aug 2, 2022. [Photo/fmprc.gov.cn] Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan, in whatever pretext, will be foolish, dangerous and unnecessary, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said on Tuesday, warning the United States must take all responsibility for this provocation that will lead to the escalation of tensions across the Taiwan Straits.

Hua made the remarks after US Secretary of State Antony Blinken urged China to «act responsibly» in the event Pelosi proceeds with a visit to Taiwan and blamed China for trying to escalate tensions.

«Blinken’s words are distorting the facts and once again reveal the hegemonic mindset and extortionist logic held by some people in the US, that is the US can do anything to make provocations, but others cannot oppose the US or take measures to defend themselves,» Hua told reporters at a regular news briefing in Beijing.

Calling Pelosi’s visit a dangerous gamble, Hua said it is hard to imagine anything more reckless and provocative than this.

«The misjudgment or mishandling of the cross-Straits situation by the US side will lead to disastrous consequences to not only the Taiwan region, but also the security, prosperity and order of the entire world,» Hua said.

The spokeswoman also pushed back Blinken’s downplaying the significance of Pelosi’s visit by citing previous trips to Taiwan by US Congress members.

«The wrongful actions of certain US politicians should not constitute a precedent and still less should become an excuse for the US to repeat its mistake on the Taiwan question,» Hua said.

Hua noted that through its strategy of using Taiwan to contain China, the US has been supporting and encouraging separatist forces to make deliberate provocations against China and challenge China’s redline on the Taiwan question.

Any countermeasure adopted by China will be justified and necessary given Washington’s unscrupulous behavior and its ignoring of China’s repeated opposition, Hua said, adding China is only exercising the right entitled to any independent sovereign country.

«We hope that the US is clear-eyed about it,» she said.

The spokeswoman urged the US to give up any attempt to play the «Taiwan card», strictly abide by the one-China principle and implement the three China-US joint communiqués.

«If the US insists on pursuing the wrong course of action, it should be entirely responsible for all possible serious consequences,» Hua said.

LINK ORIGINAL: Chinadaily

Entornointeligente.com