FM: Forge strong ties with Central Asia

Entornointeligente.com /

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi attends the third China + Central Asia (C+C5) foreign ministers’ meeting in Nur-Sultan, capital city of Kazakhstan, June 8, 2022. [Photo/Xinhua] China and the five Central Asian countries agreed on Wednesday to establish the mechanism of the China+Central Asia Summit, as their foreign ministers met for the third time in Kazakhstan.

State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said the summit mechanism is of vital strategic significance, underlining the need to make careful preparation and give full play to the leading role of head-of-state diplomacy.

Beijing chaired a virtual summit in January commemorating the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations between China and the countries of Central Asia.

The six heads of state jointly announced the building of a China-Central Asia community with a shared future, which Wang said ushered China’s relations with the five countries into a new era.

The most important task of the third C+C5 foreign ministers’ meeting was to implement the consensus reached at the virtual summit, Wang said.

China is willing to strengthen solidarity and coordination with the five countries, Wang said, adding Beijing firmly supports them in building a Central Asia that is independent, peaceful, prosperous and cooperative.

Wang called for the building of a strong engine of economic recovery in the post-pandemic era. Efforts should be made to advance high-quality Belt and Road cooperation and accelerate the alignment of development strategies, Wang said, adding that the countries could expand cooperation in emerging fields and forge a green and digital Silk Road.

Countries should actively promote natural gas pipeline projects and ensure the safe operation of the China-Europe Railway Express, he added.

He also called on the countries to work together to deepen security guarantees in the Belt and Road, combat the «Three Evil Forces» of terrorism, separatism and extremism, ensure food security and continue to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

Wang said China and the five Central Asian countries would coordinate their positions on the Afghan situation in a timely manner, promote the peaceful reconstruction of Afghanistan and support Uzbekistan in hosting the fourth foreign ministers’ meeting of neighboring countries of Afghanistan.

Wang vowed that China would continue to be a contributor to global economic growth and uphold international fairness and justice, saying that a developed and prosperous China is a blessing to the world and brings new opportunities for Central Asian countries.

The meeting issued four outcome documents including two initiatives to deepen mutual connectivity and data security initiative cooperation.

High-level and frequent interactions between China and the five countries will help to revive the economy and promote regional security amid the ongoing Ukraine crisis, said Yang Jin, an associate research fellow of the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences.

LINK ORIGINAL: Chinadaily

Entornointeligente.com