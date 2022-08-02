FM denounces US moves on Taiwan

Entornointeligente.com /

State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi. [Photo/fmprc.gov.cn] State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Tuesday the move by the United States to renounce its commitments on the Taiwan question is despicable, and would only lead to the further bankruptcy of US national credibility.

He expounded China’s stern position on the Taiwan question when meeting the press after attending the Shanghai Cooperation Organization foreign ministers’ meeting and wrapping up his Central Asia visit.

Wang noted the one-China principle is a widely recognized consensus of the international community as well as the political foundation for China to engage with other countries.

It is also the core of China’s core interests and is a red line and bottom line that should not be crossed, he added.

Saying certain US individuals continuously challenge China’s sovereignty, hollow out the one-China principle and deliberately create troubles across the Taiwan Straits, Wang said the Chinese people would never accept such acts.

The international community would also scoff at such provocations, he added.

Wang told reporters during his Central Asia visit, leaders of the countries clearly stated they firmly abide by the one-China principle, believe Taiwan is an inalienable part of China’s territory and oppose external forces interfering in China’s internal affairs.

It once again shows the one-China principle is a shared international commitment and an overriding trend of the international community, Wang said.

Wang lashed out at some US politicians who only care about their own self-interests and blatantly play with fire on the Taiwan question, saying being the enemies of the 1.4 billion Chinese people would never have a good end.

Exposing the US’ bullying and hegemony will make people of all countries clearly see the fact the US is the biggest destroyer of peace, he added.

