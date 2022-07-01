Flow decommissions Dekal Wireless network

Entornointeligente.com /

Flow Jamaica has decommissioned the service of Dekal Wireless, a network that was acquired by the company in 2014 to deepen its reach into rural Jamaica.

The decommissioning, which took effect on Thursday, June 30, comes amid an ongoing expansion of Internet and IPTV services by Flow Jamaica into more unserved and underserved communities across Jamaica. Dekal’s network infrastructure was now limited in its capacity for upgrades, and is being superseded by other technology, the telecoms said.

«Consequent to that ongoing expansion, there are several areas currently served by Dekal Wireless that will now have access to these more modern technologies,» Director of Communications, Kayon Mitchell told the Financial Gleaner regarding the reason for the decommissioning.

Dekal Wireless, a company previously managed by David Lee, started out offering wireless broadband services out of Port Antonio, Portland. Prior to the acquisition by Flow, the Internet service provider utilised super WiFi technology to deliver service nationally, but its business model and market strategy were built on servicing areas of Jamaica where the big telecoms did not operate or where network penetration was low.

At the time, the company was seen as an attractive investment for Cable & Wireless Jamaica Limited, then operating as LIME Jamaica prior to the acquisition of the Flow brand and operations of Columbus International by parent Cable & Wireless Communications Plc.

