Flow continues support of students in Electrical & Computer Engineering

Local telecommunications and entertainment services provider Flow has supported the graduating students at the University of the West Indies’ Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering for yet another year.
In 2022, the award for Best Student in the Communication Systems Option, in the BSc Electrical and Computer Engineering programme, for the Faculty of Engineering’s Annual Prize Awards and Ceremony, went to Jeremy Baksh.
«It was truly an honour to be selected for this prize by Flow,» said Jeremy Baksh, following receipt of the $6,000 Flow sponsored prize. «Your generosity encourages me to continue my academic path as a future engineer. I am so grateful!»
Flow’s Vice President, Simone Martin-Sulgan re-stated the company’s commitment to supporting education in this country.
«We will continue to proactively support education, ICT in education and youth development,» the Flow Vice President affirmed.
She added: «Our vision, in part, to bring innovation that will create moments that matter to our customers, is brought to life by sponsoring the Best Student in the Communication Systems Option of the BSc in Electrical and Computer Engineering of the Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering. These students represent the future of innovation in technology.»
LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian