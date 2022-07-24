Flow continues support of students in Electrical & Computer Engineering

Entornointeligente.com /

Lo­cal telecom­mu­ni­ca­tions and en­ter­tain­ment ser­vices provider Flow has sup­port­ed the grad­u­at­ing stu­dents at the Uni­ver­si­ty of the West In­dies’ De­part­ment of Elec­tri­cal and Com­put­er En­gi­neer­ing for yet an­oth­er year.

In 2022, the award for Best Stu­dent in the Com­mu­ni­ca­tion Sys­tems Op­tion, in the BSc Elec­tri­cal and Com­put­er En­gi­neer­ing pro­gramme, for the Fac­ul­ty of En­gi­neer­ing’s An­nu­al Prize Awards and Cer­e­mo­ny, went to Je­re­my Baksh.

«It was tru­ly an ho­n­our to be se­lect­ed for this prize by Flow,» said Je­re­my Baksh, fol­low­ing re­ceipt of the $6,000 Flow spon­sored prize. «Your gen­eros­i­ty en­cour­ages me to con­tin­ue my aca­d­e­m­ic path as a fu­ture en­gi­neer. I am so grate­ful!»

Flow’s Vice Pres­i­dent, Si­mone Mar­tin-Sul­gan re-stat­ed the com­pa­ny’s com­mit­ment to sup­port­ing ed­u­ca­tion in this coun­try.

«We will con­tin­ue to proac­tive­ly sup­port ed­u­ca­tion, ICT in ed­u­ca­tion and youth de­vel­op­ment,» the Flow Vice Pres­i­dent af­firmed.

She added: «Our vi­sion, in part, to bring in­no­va­tion that will cre­ate mo­ments that mat­ter to our cus­tomers, is brought to life by spon­sor­ing the Best Stu­dent in the Com­mu­ni­ca­tion Sys­tems Op­tion of the BSc in Elec­tri­cal and Com­put­er En­gi­neer­ing of the De­part­ment of Elec­tri­cal and Com­put­er En­gi­neer­ing. These stu­dents rep­re­sent the fu­ture of in­no­va­tion in tech­nol­o­gy.»

LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian

Entornointeligente.com