28 septiembre, 2022
Mundo

Florida To Experience The Wrath Of Hurricane Ian Today

1 min ago
Facebook Twitter Reddit Pinterest Email LinkedIN WhatsApp
Entornointeligente.com /

  The US state of Florida, which has a large Jamaican population is bracing for Hurricane Ian which has strengthened to Category Four.   After battering western Cuba on Tuesday, Hurricane Ian is menacing nearly all of  Florida with tornado risks and heavy rains of  up to 24 inches.   Along the coasts, powerful winds and influxes of  water are expected as the hurricane makes landfall today and crosses the peninsula into the Atlantic.   A number of  counties along Florida’s west coast have issued evacuation orders.   Orlando International Airport has cancelled all flights.   Most of  Florida will start feeling the effects of  Hurricane Ian later this morning.   Jamaicans   Wayne Golding, a member of  the Global Jamaica Diaspora Council in Florida, told Radio Jamaica News that a number of  Jamaicans are on stand-by to leave areas that could experience the brunt of  the hurricane.   He said some Jamaicans have expressed willingness to provide shelter to evacuees.                                                                                 

LINK ORIGINAL: RJR News

Entornointeligente.com

Facebook Twitter Reddit Pinterest Email LinkedIN WhatsApp

Smart Reputation
Smart Reputation

Smart Reputation

Smart Reputation