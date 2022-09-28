Florida To Experience The Wrath Of Hurricane Ian Today

Entornointeligente.com /

The US state of Florida, which has a large Jamaican population is bracing for Hurricane Ian which has strengthened to Category Four. After battering western Cuba on Tuesday, Hurricane Ian is menacing nearly all of Florida with tornado risks and heavy rains of up to 24 inches. Along the coasts, powerful winds and influxes of water are expected as the hurricane makes landfall today and crosses the peninsula into the Atlantic. A number of counties along Florida’s west coast have issued evacuation orders. Orlando International Airport has cancelled all flights. Most of Florida will start feeling the effects of Hurricane Ian later this morning. Jamaicans Wayne Golding, a member of the Global Jamaica Diaspora Council in Florida, told Radio Jamaica News that a number of Jamaicans are on stand-by to leave areas that could experience the brunt of the hurricane. He said some Jamaicans have expressed willingness to provide shelter to evacuees.

