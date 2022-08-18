Floods to hit UK after heat waves, drought

Entornointeligente.com /

Forecasters have warned that thunderstorms could cause «dangerous» flooding this week in cities and rural areas across the UK, with travel disruption, power cuts, hail, and lighting strikes all expected.

Professor Hannah Cloke, an expert in hydrology at the University of Reading, said the heavy rain will not ease drought conditions.

«It’s a drop in the ocean, we really need a long winter of rain to replenish this,» she said.

Due to the drought, many places have imposed hosepipe restrictions.

Video by Han Jing.

