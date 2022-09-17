Floods kill 10; survivors plucked from roofs, trees

Entornointeligente.com /

CANTIANO (AP):

Flash floods swept through several towns on Friday in hilly central Italy after hours of exceptionally heavy rain, leaving 10 people dead and at least four missing. Dozens of survivors scrambled on to rooftops or up into trees to await rescue.

Floods invaded garages and basements and knocked down doors. In one town, the powerful rush of water pushed a car on to a second-story balcony, while elsewhere parked vehicles were crumpled on top of each other in the streets. Some farm fields near the sea were metres (yards) under water.

