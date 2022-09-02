Floods Hit South Trinidad Again

Flooding hit multiple areas of Southern Trinidad on Friday afternoon, sweeping away one vehicle along the San Fernando Bypass near South Park.
The occupant of the vehicle was rescued by Trinidad and Tobago Fire Service officials after being trapped in his B13 Nissan for over two hours.
Strong afternoon thunderstorms dumped heavy rainfall across parts of western coastal Trinidad, with street and flash flooding occurring across San Fernando, Marabella, Vistabella, Tarouba, Gasparillo, Couva, Gran Couva, and Arouca.
According to the Office of Disaster Preparedness and Management, they received a report of residential flooding at Lopinot Road, Arouca with four similar reports at Vistabella Road, Dondonaldson Street, Gasparillo and Montique Street, Marabella.
A tree also fell along Pointe-a-Pierre Road, near the Augustus Long Hospital.
Significant flooding also affected major roadways like the Solomon Hochoy Highway, with all lanes inundated at the Tarouba interchange and southbound lanes affected at the Couva interchange.
Just under two weeks ago, one man was killed along the M2 Ring Road, Princes Town, following major flash flooding across parts of Trinidad.
There are no alerts, watches, or warnings in effect for Trinidad and Tobago from the Trinidad and Tobago Meteorological Service at this time. According to the Met Office, in a social media post earlier today, they advised, «Be on the lookout for a heavy shower or thunderstorm which has a 60% chance of developing during the afternoon, favoring but not confined to western areas of Trinidad.
The pull of the low-pressure area to our northeast will cause some moisture to be drawn across Trinidad and Tobago on Saturday 3rd September, and again to some extent on Sunday through to Monday, interrupting some sunshine with cloudy periods, showers in varying areas, and the chance of thunderstorms in some areas.
In the event of a heavy shower or thunderstorm, street or flash flooding is likely, and there is a risk of landslips/landslides in areas so prone.»
Reporter: Kalain Hosein
LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian