Flooding reported in some areas as adverse weather continues

by Kalain Ho­sein

Trinidad and To­ba­go has been un­der an Ad­verse Weath­er Alert (Yel­low Lev­el) since 2 am to­day.

Heavy show­ers and thun­der­storms be­gan to af­fect the coun­try in the ear­ly morn­ing, bring­ing lo­cal­ized gusty winds, light­ning, and street/flash flood­ing in some ar­eas.

Ac­cord­ing to the Trinidad and To­ba­go Me­te­o­ro­log­i­cal Ser­vice, «Pe­ri­ods of rain and/or show­ers of vary­ing in­ten­si­ties have been ob­served from ear­ly this morn­ing. This is due to a com­bi­na­tion of the ITCZ and a low-lev­el trough. There is al­so a high (70%) chance of thun­der­storm ac­tiv­i­ty. Heavy down­pours can pro­duce ac­cu­mu­la­tions in ex­cess of 25mm. Street/flash flood­ing and lo­cal­ized pond­ing are al­so like­ly in heavy down­pours. Gusty winds in ex­cess of 55 KM/H may be ex­pe­ri­enced in the vicin­i­ty of show­ers/thun­der­storms.»

The alert re­mains in ef­fect un­til 6 pm to­day. Flood­ing has been re­port­ed across parts of Bar­rack­pore, Gol­con­da, Clax­ton Bay, Ari­ma, D’Abadie, and parts of north­west­ern Trinidad, in­clud­ing Port of Spain.

The alert’s colour in­di­cates the event’s sever­i­ty and prob­a­bil­i­ty of the event oc­cur­ring.

Cur­rent­ly, the alert lev­el is Yel­low. This means that the haz­ard has been ob­served, but the sever­i­ty of im­pacts is mod­er­ate for this par­tic­u­lar alert. You should be aware of the dan­gers in your area as­so­ci­at­ed with gusty winds in ex­cess of 55 KM/H, street and flash flood­ing, and land­slides.

There is the po­ten­tial for pos­si­ble in­juries for a mod­er­ate Ad­verse Weath­er Alert, where be­hav­ioral changes are re­quired to en­sure safe­ty. There may be mi­nor prop­er­ty dam­age, with in­come-earn­ing tem­porar­i­ly dis­rupt­ed, and a cou­ple of com­mu­ni­ties are af­fect­ed.

The Met Of­fice ad­vis­es the pub­lic not to wade or dri­ve through flood wa­ters and mon­i­tor weath­er con­di­tions and of­fi­cial up­dates.

In their fore­cast, is­sued at 10 am for this af­ter­noon and tonight for Trinidad and To­ba­go, they call for «Part­ly cloudy/ cloudy con­di­tions with pe­ri­ods of show­ers/ rain in vary­ing ar­eas. 60-70% (medi­um-high) chance of iso­lat­ed thun­der­storm ac­tiv­i­ty. Con­di­tions ex­pect­ed to grad­u­al­ly be­come set­tled dur­ing the evening/ night de­spite lin­ger­ing show­ers in a few ar­eas.»

