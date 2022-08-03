Flooding reported in some areas as adverse weather continues

by Kalain Hosein
Trinidad and Tobago has been under an Adverse Weather Alert (Yellow Level) since 2 am today.
Heavy showers and thunderstorms began to affect the country in the early morning, bringing localized gusty winds, lightning, and street/flash flooding in some areas.
According to the Trinidad and Tobago Meteorological Service, «Periods of rain and/or showers of varying intensities have been observed from early this morning. This is due to a combination of the ITCZ and a low-level trough. There is also a high (70%) chance of thunderstorm activity. Heavy downpours can produce accumulations in excess of 25mm. Street/flash flooding and localized ponding are also likely in heavy downpours. Gusty winds in excess of 55 KM/H may be experienced in the vicinity of showers/thunderstorms.»
The alert remains in effect until 6 pm today. Flooding has been reported across parts of Barrackpore, Golconda, Claxton Bay, Arima, D’Abadie, and parts of northwestern Trinidad, including Port of Spain.
The alert’s colour indicates the event’s severity and probability of the event occurring.
Currently, the alert level is Yellow. This means that the hazard has been observed, but the severity of impacts is moderate for this particular alert. You should be aware of the dangers in your area associated with gusty winds in excess of 55 KM/H, street and flash flooding, and landslides.
There is the potential for possible injuries for a moderate Adverse Weather Alert, where behavioral changes are required to ensure safety. There may be minor property damage, with income-earning temporarily disrupted, and a couple of communities are affected.
The Met Office advises the public not to wade or drive through flood waters and monitor weather conditions and official updates.
In their forecast, issued at 10 am for this afternoon and tonight for Trinidad and Tobago, they call for «Partly cloudy/ cloudy conditions with periods of showers/ rain in varying areas. 60-70% (medium-high) chance of isolated thunderstorm activity. Conditions expected to gradually become settled during the evening/ night despite lingering showers in a few areas.»
