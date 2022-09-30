Flavour company spends $40m on plant modernisation

Entornointeligente.com /

Caribbean Flavours & Fragrances Limited, CFF, has pumped some $40 million into the modernisation of its Spanish Town Road, Kingston-based factory, investments that have helped the company record its best half-year revenue performance to date.

Improvement works in its factory began in 2020, when the company spent nearly $10 million on machinery, but continued into 2021 when it did the bulk of the modernisation works, which cost the company some $28 million.

«Some of the things we did included stainless steel pipes that run right through the plant. A lot of the raw material that we use in our production process had to be brought in by hand in the past, but we changed that to a complete automation process,» Managing Director Derrick Cotterell told shareholders during the company’s annual general meeting on Wednesday.

The upgrades, in addition to CCF’s recent SQF recertification for food safety, put the company in standing with that of an international company, Cotterell boasted.

«One key achievement for us in modernising the plant, was to have an in-house product development facility built. We built that out last year, and that lab has helped us to build out prototypes of finished products, check shelf life, allows for customers to be accommodated so that we could play around with formulations, and so forth,» he said.

