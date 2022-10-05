Flash flood watch in effect until further notice

Entornointeligente.com /

The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Meteorological Services has issued a Flash flood watch for the country, which will remain in effect until further notice.

A bulletin at 6 p.m. Tuesday said that a strong tropical wave with a 70% chance of further development within the next five days is expected to affect the country from Tuesday night, with activity persisting over the next few days.

«As a result, pockets of moderate to heavy showers, periods of light rain and isolated thunderstorms are predicted,» forecasters said.

«Model guidance suggests that rainfall accumulations of 75-100 millimetres (approximately 3-4 inches) with isolated higher amounts in mountainous areas are possible by the end of the week.»

Therefore, the weather advisory that was already in effect for a low risk of flooding for SVG has now been upgraded to a flash flood watch until further notice.

A flood watch is issued when conditions are favourable and there exists the possibility of flooding during the watch period.

This flash flood watch may be upgraded to a warning if conditions warrant.

In addition, strong wind speeds ranging between 35 to 55 km/h (22 to 34 mph) with higher gusts near showers are forecast to accompany the tropical wave.

Seas are forecast to become moderate to rough in open waters with swells ranging between 2.5 to 3 metres (8.2 to 9.8 ft).

Therefore, the following advisories came into effect for SVG from today, 6 p.m., Tuesday:

High wind advisory:

Residents are strongly urged to be vigilant against falling tree limbs, loose outdoor objects and disconnected over-head wires.

Marine advisory:

Only vessels capable of withstanding swells ranging between 2.5 to 3 meters (8.2 to 9.8 ft) should venture out. Sea bathers are advised to stay out of the water.

