Fix Jamaican flag display at SIA

THE EDITOR, Madam:

The management of the Sangster International Airport (SIA) in Montego Bay appears to be celebrating Jamaica’s 60th anniversary of Independence, except that what they display is not the Jamaican flag. They ought to know that the colours of the flag are black, green and gold. There is no yellow in the flag. And further, when did it become appropriate for the flag to be hung from the ceiling, as currently being done at the airport?

It is unacceptable for the airport to be engaged in a sacrilegious representation of the Jamaican flag and likewise, other public and private institutions. There are those of us who regard nationhood and our identity as Jamaicans as sacred and find it offensive that the flag is being misused and desecrated. This must be resolved immediately, and we feel the same way about the airport being referred to as ‘Donald Sangster International Airport’ or ‘Sangster’s International Airport’.

The foregoing is reflective of the erosion of good governance in our society, and it is obligatory that those of us who believe in Jamaica’s future and its retreat from the carnage of ignobility and moral decadence stand up firmly against this proclivity to be guided only by optics and expedience.

