FiWi Short Film Competition Award Ceremony To Be Held On September 29

Entornointeligente.com /

The highly anticipated awards ceremony for the 2022 FiWi Short Film Competition will take place tomorrow, September 29 at the Palace Cineplex in Sovereign Centre, Liguanea.

The State Minister for the Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment, and Sport, Alando Terrelonge, as well as members of the local film fraternity and other distinguished guests, will witness the grand announcement of the winning 5-minute film.

The FiWi Short Film Competition is the brainchild of the JCDC’s Drama and Theatre Arts Unit and encourages Jamaican amateur filmmakers to examine one of five selected Jamaican proverbs and create a short film treatment, based on their interpretation.

A total of 15 short films were selected from the pool of thirty entries received this year.

This year marks the second staging of the competition, which started in 2021.

LINK ORIGINAL: RJR News

Entornointeligente.com