Five to vie for the title Miss Kalinago 2022 on September 17th

Five Kalinago women will be vying for the title of Miss Kalinago 2022 on September 17 th , 2022 at 8 pm at the Karina Cultural Village in Bataca. The event is being hosted by the Ministry of Environment, Rural Modernization and Kalinago Upliftment, the Kalinago Barana Aute, and the Kalinago Events Committee.

The contestants that will be participating in this pageant includes: Ms. Starsher Lucien, Ms. Adella Florent, Ms. Aniska Auguiste, Ms. Chi’na Tulloch, and Ms. Adicia Burton.

Minister of Kalinago Upliftment, Hon. Cozier Frederick stated in a social media post that this will be a night to remember, and one that captures the aspects of the Kalinago culture and heritage.

