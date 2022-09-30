Five Questions with Yemi Alade

Entornointeligente.com /

Nigerian afro-pop superstar Yemi Alade is bubbling her way into the hearts of dancehall music lovers. She has declared her love for Jamaican musical genres and looks to collaborate with many more reggae-dancehall artistes before the year ends. Earlier this year, her single titled My Man , which featured Kranium, was released, first with animated visuals that caused a stir and had her fans dancing and laughing.

With over 25 million followers across social media platforms, Yemi Alade’s brand has demonstrated that it has international appeal. Some of her best hits are: Tumbum , Kissing , How I Feel , Bum Bum , Ferrari and her breakout hit Johnny , which has amassed over 140 million streams on YouTube alone. «Since Johnny , I must say I have been given opportunities to tour the world, and now, in some places, my music has been there but not me but very soon,» Yemi Alade told The Gleaner in a recent interview.

In 2019, she was featured on Don’t Jealous Me , a track from Beyoncé’s compilation album The Lion King: The Gift . She appeared on the track alongside Mr Eazi and Tekno. She was also featured on Beninese-American music icon and activist Angelique Kidjo’s Mother Nature , which won the 2022 Grammy Award for Best Global Music Album, defeating WizKid and Afrobeat originator Fela Kuti. Yemi Alade has been primed to be the first Nigerian female artiste to win a Grammy Award, but she is not fussy. Her recording career continues to bubble as she makes an afrobeats-dancehall connection with Spice, crowned the Queen of Dancehall. The single Bubble It , released only two weeks ago, has garnered over four million views on YouTube and has Yemi Alade excited.

«Before recording, I always have a mission or goal in mind. I write the topics down. I see myself as a very versatile person – a vessel – and that music goes through me. Whatever comes out, it is what is communicated to me by the music and the rhythms,» she shared.

In this week’s Five Questions with , she reveals her type of man, the challenges she faces in the music industry and what she would like to do when she visits Jamaica.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

LINK ORIGINAL: Jamaica Gleaner

Entornointeligente.com