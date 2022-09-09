Five Questions with Prince Swanny

Entornointeligente.com /

Recording artiste Prince Swanny is not only one of the originators of TriniBad, the distinctive fusion of dancehall and trap coming out of Trinidad and Tobago, he is one of the leading artistes of the emerging sub-genre in both streams, with YouTube views totalling 210 million and a social media following of over 350,000. Currently, the TriniBad artiste’s 2020 single Catch 22 is the most popular of the genre on all digital streaming platforms.

He has been enjoying the virtual spotlight and loves the stage twice as much. He said that performing on a stage now comes naturally because «I was performing in primary school, first for my friends, and then calypso competitions», and he has matured from hometown boy Taryll Swan into Prince Swanny. «I see myself getting more interactive with the crowd, bringing in different ‘arguments’ onstage (like a deejay) when introducing various songs, and I try to bring the audience into the performance,» Prince Swanny told The Gleaner . The Relentless artiste revealed that he has a routine before every performance, which involves a group talk and a prayer, which allows him to give «the best» of himself onstage.

He has garnered support from the reggae-dancehall and hip-hop communities, among them, Popcaan, Drake, Burna Boy, Bobby Shmurda and Yo Gotti, each of whom have endorsed Prince Swanny’s music by sharing it on social media. As he tours and performs across the US, with no signs of slowing down, he’s shifting into album promotion mode for Swanology coming this Fall from his ZTEKK imprint. In July, he released the first single, Govern , from the project and a week later had followed it with another titled Against The World . The second single takes listeners inside his private life as he vocally drives smooth lyrics over a meditative rhythm with a strong piano presence made by 47 On Da Beat. In this week’s Five Questions , Prince Swanny shares his next move, some memorable experiences and what he is listening to.

1. What does it mean to you to be called a pioneer in the Trinbagonian dancehall scene?

