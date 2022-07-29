Five Questions: Jamaica 60 edition

Entornointeligente.com /

Jamaica 60 celebrations will reach their peak next week with the return of the Emancipation float on August 1 and the popular Grand Gala on August 6. With the year-long celebration being observed under the theme ‘Reigniting a nation for greatness’, we asked members of the local entertainment industry to share their hopes, dreams and aspirations as the island marks its diamond jubilee.

1. What are your expectations for the Jamaica 60 celebrations?

Aidonia: The celebrations [always] gwaan good. I have no particular expectations for the overall celebrations. My expectations are really for Jamaica and the Jamaican people. We have strayed from [our] authenticity, [the] love we show to one another; the idea of looking out for one’s neighbour as themselves does not exist any more. I am hoping, as a people, we see our worth and find ourselves, because that is the solution to every issue we are having in our society.

