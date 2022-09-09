Five Prosecuted In Negril For Water Theft

Entornointeligente.com /

Five people have been prosecuted in Negril, Westmoreland for water theft. The National Water Commission (NWC) says during a revenue recovery operation in West End, action was taken against Donald Hines, Paul Wellington, Renaldo Walker, Annett Jarrett and Cyril Connell, who are all from the community. Five others were warned for prosecution. The operation was part of the NWC’s islandwide drive to collect outstanding revenues. The utility provider says it discovered 65 illegal connections which used $6.7 million worth of water. Thirty-two of the illegal connections were linked to NWC customers.

