Five places in T&T named after title of the Queen

Entornointeligente.com /

The Queen was once known as The Queen of Trinidad and To­ba­go be­fore T&T be­came a Re­pub­lic in 1976.

Here are five places in T&T named af­ter the ti­tle of Queen.

Queen’s Park Sa­van­nah

Queen’s Park Sa­van­nah (QPS) is a park in Port of Spain, Trinidad and To­ba­go. Known lo­cal­ly as sim­ply «the Sa­van­nah», it is Port of Spain’s largest open space. It oc­cu­pies about 260 acres (110 ha)[1] of lev­el land, and the dis­tance around the perime­ter is about 2.2 mi (3.5 km).

Once sug­ar­cane farm land, it was bought by the town coun­cil in 1817 from the Peschi­er fam­i­ly (ex­cept for a small par­cel near its cen­tre that served as the Peschi­er ceme­tery, which re­mains in pri­vate hands).

At first it was used as a vast cat­tle pas­ture in what was then the town’s sub­urbs, but by the mid-19th cen­tu­ry it had be­come es­tab­lished as a park. In the ear­ly 20th cen­tu­ry, it was used as an airstrip when there were no air­ports built. Un­til the ear­ly 1990s, horse rac­ing was held fre­quent­ly at the Sa­van­nah race track, and it al­so con­tains sev­er­al crick­et, foot­ball and rug­by pitch­es. Apart from a ring of trees round its perime­ter, the Sa­van­nah was nev­er re­al­ly land­scaped, ex­cept for the small area in its north­west cor­ner called the Hol­lows, a for­mer reser­voir now drained and plant­ed with or­na­men­tal shrubs.

To­day it re­mains a ma­jor recre­ation­al spot in T&T.

LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian

Entornointeligente.com