Five places in T&T named after title of the Queen

The Queen was once known as The Queen of Trinidad and Tobago before T&T became a Republic in 1976.
Here are five places in T&T named after the title of Queen.
Queen’s Park Savannah
Queen’s Park Savannah (QPS) is a park in Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago. Known locally as simply «the Savannah», it is Port of Spain’s largest open space. It occupies about 260 acres (110 ha)[1] of level land, and the distance around the perimeter is about 2.2 mi (3.5 km).
Once sugarcane farm land, it was bought by the town council in 1817 from the Peschier family (except for a small parcel near its centre that served as the Peschier cemetery, which remains in private hands).
At first it was used as a vast cattle pasture in what was then the town’s suburbs, but by the mid-19th century it had become established as a park. In the early 20th century, it was used as an airstrip when there were no airports built. Until the early 1990s, horse racing was held frequently at the Savannah race track, and it also contains several cricket, football and rugby pitches. Apart from a ring of trees round its perimeter, the Savannah was never really landscaped, except for the small area in its northwest corner called the Hollows, a former reservoir now drained and planted with ornamental shrubs.
Today it remains a major recreational spot in T&T.
