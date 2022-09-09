Five places in T&T named after title of the Queen

Entornointeligente.com /

Queen Eliz­a­beth II, who died yes­ter­day at the age of 96, was once known as The Queen of Trinidad and To­ba­go be­fore T&T be­came a Re­pub­lic in 1976.

Here are five places in T&T named af­ter the ti­tle of Queen.

Queen’s Park Sa­van­nah

Queen’s Park Sa­van­nah (QPS) is a large green space in Port-of-Spain, Trinidad and To­ba­go. Known lo­cal­ly as sim­ply «the Sa­van­nah,» it is Port-of-Spain’s largest open space. It oc­cu­pies about 260 acres (110 ha)[1] of lev­el land, and the dis­tance around the perime­ter is about 2.2 mi (3.5 km).

Once sug­ar­cane farm­land, it was bought by the town coun­cil in 1817 from the Peschi­er fam­i­ly (ex­cept for a small par­cel near its cen­tre that served as the Peschi­er ceme­tery, which re­mains in pri­vate hands).

At first, it was used as a vast cat­tle pas­ture in what was then the town’s sub­urbs, but by the mid-19th cen­tu­ry, it had be­come es­tab­lished as a park.

In the ear­ly 20th cen­tu­ry, it was used as an airstrip when there were no air­ports built. Un­til the ear­ly 1990s, horse rac­ing was held fre­quent­ly at the Sa­van­nah race­track, and it al­so con­tains sev­er­al crick­et, foot­ball and rug­by pitch­es.

Apart from a ring of trees round its perime­ter, the Sa­van­nah was nev­er re­al­ly land­scaped, ex­cept for the small area in its north­west cor­ner called the Hol­lows, a for­mer reser­voir now drained and plant­ed with or­na­men­tal shrubs.

To­day, it re­mains a ma­jor recre­ation­al spot in T&T.

Queen’s Hall

Built in 1959 and lo­cat­ed in Port-of-Spain on a pic­turesque three-acre site at the en­trance to St Ann’s and Cas­cade, the 30,000 square-foot arts cen­tre pro­vides an en­vi­ron­ment for a wide va­ri­ety of world-class events and an eclec­tic mix of the­atre, mu­sic, dance and oth­er per­form­ing arts dis­ci­plines.

Queen’s Roy­al Col­lege

Queen’s Roy­al Col­lege (St Clair, Trinidad), re­ferred to for short as QRC, or «The Col­lege» by alum­ni, is a sec­ondary school in Trinidad and To­ba­go. This col­lege got its name un­der Queen Vic­to­ria.

Orig­i­nal­ly a board­ing school and gram­mar school, the sec­u­lar col­lege is se­lec­tive and not­ed for its Ger­man Re­nais­sance ar­chi­tec­ture, aca­d­e­m­ic per­for­mance and alum­ni rep­re­sen­ta­tion in sports, pol­i­tics and sci­ence in Trinidad and To­ba­go and glob­al­ly.

The main build­ing it­self is one of the Mag­nif­i­cent Sev­en, a group of his­toric build­ings built in the ear­ly 1900s. The North and South build­ings, known as the North Block and Sci­ence Block re­spec­tive­ly, were built dur­ing the late 1930s. The school has its own pavil­ion and can­teen, both lo­cat­ed on the edge of its field, used in all sea­sons for var­i­ous sports.

Queen Street (now re­maned Queen Janelle Comms­siong Street)

Of­fi­cial­ly re­named Queen Janelle Com­mis­siong Street in 2017, Queen Street had been one of the main West to East streets in the cap­i­tal Port-of-Spain for decades. There is al­so an­oth­er Queen Street in the coun­try’s sec­ond city, San Fer­nan­do and there is al­so a Queen Street in Ari­ma.

Queen’s Park Oval

The Queen’s Park Oval is a sports venue in Port-of-Spain, Trinidad and To­ba­go, used most­ly for crick­et match­es, but can al­so host foot­ball match­es and has ten­nis and squash fa­cil­i­ties. It opened in 1896.

Pri­vate­ly owned by the Queen’s Park Crick­et Club, it is cur­rent­ly the sec­ond largest ca­pac­i­ty crick­et ground in the West In­dies, with seat­ing for about 20,000 peo­ple.

It has host­ed more crick­et Test match­es than any oth­er ground in the Caribbean, with 60 as of Jan­u­ary 2018, and al­so host­ed a num­ber of One-Day In­ter­na­tion­al (ODI) match­es, in­clud­ing many World Se­ries Crick­et games in 1979 and match­es of the 2007 Crick­et World Cup. The Trinidad and To­ba­go crick­et team play most of their home match­es at the ground, and it is the home ground of the Caribbean Pre­mier League team Trin­ba­go Knight Rid­ers.

The pavil­ion, named af­ter world bat­ting record hold­er Bri­an Lara fol­low­ing his achieve­ments, dates back to 1896, though there were ex­ten­sive ren­o­va­tions in the 1950s and in 2007 pri­or to the World Cup and fol­low­ing an earth­quake. The «Con­crete Stand» was re­named the «Learie Con­stan­tine Stand» in recog­ni­tion of that for­mer West In­dies crick­eter. The first ODI match at the ground was played in March 1983, and the first Twen­ty20 In­ter­na­tion­al in 2009.

