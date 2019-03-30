Five men arrested after police find gun in car

Entornointeligente.com / KINGSTON, Jamaica — The police are reporting that five men were this morning arrested following the seizure of a firearm and several rounds of ammunition in Donmair Common, Kingston 8. The constabulary’s Corporate Communications Unit said the five were travelling in a motorcar when about 1:20 am the driver complied to a stop signal from patrol officers. During a search of the motor car, one Taurus 9mm pistol, two magazines and ammunition totalling 21 rounds were reportedly found. The men were subsequently arrested. Their identities are being withheld pending further investigation. Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive LINK ORIGINAL: Jamaica Observer

Entornointeligente.com