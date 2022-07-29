Five dead, 66 migrants rescued from waters

Entornointeligente.com /

SAN JUAN (AP):

AT LEAST five migrants drowned and another 66 were rescued on Thursday after a suspected human smuggling boat dropped the group off in waters near an uninhabited island west of Puerto Rico, officials said.

Federal and local authorities searched the area near Mona Island for several hours, but have since determined that no additional people were missing based on interviews with survivors, U.S. Coast Guard spokesman Ricardo Castrodad told AP.

LINK ORIGINAL: Jamaica Gleaner

