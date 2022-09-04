Five arrested in connection with several robberies

Entornointeligente.com /

Po­lice of­fi­cers ar­rest­ed five peo­ple in con­nec­tion with sev­er­al rob­beries. Ac­cord­ing to the TTPS, this, is due to im­proved in­ves­tiga­tive tech­niques and on­go­ing train­ing for po­lice de­tec­tives.

In the first in­ci­dent, a man re­port­ed that his sil­ver Nis­san Almera mo­tor ve­hi­cle was stolen in Tacari­ga on Sep­tem­ber 1st. Of­fi­cers of the Arou­ca Crime Pa­trol Unit, act­ing on in­for­ma­tion, pro­ceed­ed to Windy Hill, Arou­ca, where they re­cov­ered the ve­hi­cle and ar­rest­ed a Lopinot man in con­nec­tion with the in­ci­dent.

Mean­while, fol­low­ing a re­port of a rob­bery in Low­er San­ta Cruz on Sep­tem­ber 3rd of­fi­cers of the San Juan Crim­i­nal In­ves­ti­ga­tions De­part­ment (CID) con­duct­ed in­ves­ti­ga­tions, which re­sult­ed in the ar­rest of a 68-year-old man.

In a sep­a­rate in­ci­dent, a 19-year-old sus­pect of St. Joseph was ar­rest­ed by of­fi­cers of the San Juan CID, short­ly af­ter a vic­tim re­port­ed that she was robbed of her cel­lu­lar phone around 11:30 am, on Sep­tem­ber 3rd.

In an­oth­er in­ci­dent, of­fi­cers of the Barataria Po­lice Sta­tion were con­duct­ing an an­ti-crime ex­er­cise in St. Au­gus­tine yes­ter­day, when they held a 56-year-old man of Mal­ick in con­nec­tion with a re­port of house break­ing and lar­ce­ny in the Mt. Lam­bert dis­trict.

And, in the South­ern Di­vi­sion, a 22-year-old man of La Ro­maine was held by of­fi­cers short­ly af­ter a fe­male vic­tim made a re­port of lar­ce­ny of a cel­lu­lar phone at a mall. De­tec­tives act­ing on in­for­ma­tion, pro­ceed­ed to an­oth­er mall, where they held the male sus­pect and re­cov­ered the stolen phone.

In­ves­ti­ga­tions are on­go­ing in­to all the in­ci­dents. The Trinidad and To­ba­go Po­lice Ser­vice urges all busi­ness own­ers and cit­i­zens to take the nec­es­sary pre­cau­tions to make them­selves and their prop­er­ty hard tar­gets against crim­i­nals.

LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian

