Five arrested in connection with several robberies

Police officers arrested five people in connection with several robberies. According to the TTPS, this, is due to improved investigative techniques and ongoing training for police detectives.
In the first incident, a man reported that his silver Nissan Almera motor vehicle was stolen in Tacariga on September 1st. Officers of the Arouca Crime Patrol Unit, acting on information, proceeded to Windy Hill, Arouca, where they recovered the vehicle and arrested a Lopinot man in connection with the incident.
Meanwhile, following a report of a robbery in Lower Santa Cruz on September 3rd officers of the San Juan Criminal Investigations Department (CID) conducted investigations, which resulted in the arrest of a 68-year-old man.
In a separate incident, a 19-year-old suspect of St. Joseph was arrested by officers of the San Juan CID, shortly after a victim reported that she was robbed of her cellular phone around 11:30 am, on September 3rd.
In another incident, officers of the Barataria Police Station were conducting an anti-crime exercise in St. Augustine yesterday, when they held a 56-year-old man of Malick in connection with a report of house breaking and larceny in the Mt. Lambert district.
And, in the Southern Division, a 22-year-old man of La Romaine was held by officers shortly after a female victim made a report of larceny of a cellular phone at a mall. Detectives acting on information, proceeded to another mall, where they held the male suspect and recovered the stolen phone.
Investigations are ongoing into all the incidents. The Trinidad and Tobago Police Service urges all business owners and citizens to take the necessary precautions to make themselves and their property hard targets against criminals.
LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian