Fitness at play with hula hoops

They say you’re one workout away from a better mood. Now, can you imagine if a hula hoop is thrown into that active mix? Instructor Melissa Bloomfield realised that she was on to something special when she decided to bring a youthful exuberance to fitness. But her discovery was purely coincidental.

«I got into hula hoop fitness by accident. A friend of mine discovered hoop yogini, which is a transformational fitness regime, that integrates hula hooping with yoga and mindful meditation. We decided to buy hula hoops and try that for ourselves,» she explained to Lifestyle .

The path was paved with the best of intentions but it didn’t register to them that they were buying the wrong hula hoop locally. Their failed attempt sent them back to the drawing board. Then her friend inherited the right bunch of hoops on one of her travels and returned them to Jamaica. «I was at her house one night, picked up one of the hoops she brought down and it actually stayed up,» she recounted.

Bloomfield was fascinated by the simple yet indescribable joy of the activity, «I got the best high from it with the music. It was just so amazing.» For her, it was the youthfulness of it all, remembering the toy from her days of childhood. The fitness only came into play when others began recognising the difference in her body.

She embarked on a 30-day challenge to hoop every single day. And during that time, people started asking if she was doing hula hoop classes and they also requested the whereabouts of these hula hoops. Like Bloomfield, they too began reminiscing on this blast from the past game that they held so dear to their hearts.

