Fishers Urged To Return To Mainland Ahead Of Storm Conditions

With Jamaica under a Tropical Storm Watch, Agriculture Minister Pearnel Charles Jr. is warning fishers on the cays not to wait until the last minute to return to the mainland. The Meteorological Service says Tropical Depression Nine continues to strengthen over the Caribbean Sea while moving closer to the country. Mr. Charles said fishers should take steps to protect their equipment from damage during the passage of the system. He also urged fishers on the mainland to avoid venturing out at this time. The minister warned that there have been «several examples of persons who have ventured out, taken the risk, and not come back». As the government provides alerts regarding the system, Mr. Charles said it is the responsibility of citizens to be guided by those alerts in order to «protect your family, protect your community [and] protect your country».

