Fishers Called on to Stop Unsustainable Practices

Entornointeligente.com /

Local fishers are being urged to desist from illegal and unsustainable practices that hinder the growth of Jamaica’s fisheries sector.

Addressing fishers at a recent International Fisherman’s Day symposium in Clarendon, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries, Dermon Spence, emphasised that «we have to work in a cooperative way to get the results that we need.»

He said malpractices, such as the capture of young fish, jeopardise the fish population and is inexcusable for fishers.

«When I walk the beaches and I see you taking out the baby fish, you tell me that ‘it’s what come up in the net’, but what has come up in the net is not correctly sized,» Mr. Spence noted.

Additionally, he said that some fishers are aware of the persons who are «damaging the coral reef by the contraptions that they have out there drawing behind their boats.»

He said matters such as these are not being reported and while strengthening policing is one way to address them, «we can’t do it alone; citizens have to be a part of it and especially the ones that are responsible for the industry that is threatened.»

Mr. Spence also decried the level of poaching which, he said, is not only an international problem, but a local one. On top of that, he noted that persons are fishing and supplying items such as conch, out of season.

He said new legislation is coming that will aim to curb some of these malpractices within the sector and promote the sustenance of the industry, while also protecting fishers.

«Internationally, the things that we are doing is what every country tries to do to protect the livelihood of fisherfolk, so we must work together,» Mr. Spence said.

The Permanent Secretary also gave the assurance that the Government is building out protected areas, such as Pedro Bank, which is an artisanal and commercial fishing ground located some 50 miles southwest of Jamaica.

«Your prime fishing spot is going to be a protected area; we’re moving fast with that, not only given our international obligation but our responsibility to ensure that we provide a sustainable livelihood for you,» Mr. Spence said.

Advertisements

LINK ORIGINAL: Jamaica Information

Entornointeligente.com