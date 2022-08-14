Fishermen get training in safety at sea

Entornointeligente.com /

Min­is­ter in the Min­istry of Agri­cul­ture and Food Pro­duc­tion Avinash Singh has chal­lenged fish­er­men from north­east Trinidad to up­grade to com­mer­cial fish­ing.

He did so at a grad­u­a­tion func­tion for 37 fish­er­men who com­plet­ed a Safe­ty at Sea train­ing course fa­cil­i­tat­ed by the Caribbean Fish­eries Train­ing and De­vel­op­ment In­sti­tute at the Cumana Fish­ing De­pot on Fri­day.

The fish­er­men, who are all boat cap­tains, re­ceived cer­tifi­cates for com­plet­ing a five-day course on boat safe­ty prac­tices, rules of the road in terms of nav­i­ga­tion, en­gine trou­bleshoot­ing and laws of the sea. It was part of a Fu­ture Fish­ers project for small-scale fish­ers in eight fish­ing vil­lages—Matelot, Grand Riv­iere, Sans Souci, To­co, Cumana, Ba­lan­dra, Saly­bia and Man­zanil­la.

Singh de­vi­at­ed from his of­fi­cial speech to ad­vise the fish­er­men on how they can ob­tain a $100,000 grant from the Min­istry. He said all fish­er­men are el­i­gi­ble to ap­ply for the grants once they can pro­vide sup­port­ing doc­u­ments if their boats, nets, and fish­ing gear are stolen along with a copy of the po­lice re­port.

He al­so urged them to pro­tect their health and safe­ty by en­sur­ing GPS, ra­dios and oth­er safe­ty de­vices are in­stalled in their ves­sels. He said these are read­i­ly avail­able from the Min­istry of Agri­cul­ture and Food Pro­duc­tion but a process must be fol­lowed.

«Any time you hear peo­ple say­ing the gov­ern­ment is not do­ing any­thing for fish­er­men and farm­ers, they just talk­ing and have no ev­i­dence or all the facts,» Singh said.

Coun­cil­lor for Va­len­cia East/To­co Ter­ry Ron­don, who was at the cer­e­mo­ny, ex­pressed con­cern for the se­cu­ri­ty of fish­er­men in the com­mu­ni­ty, not­ing that they have to de­pend on the Mu­nic­i­pal po­lice who sel­dom vis­it the area.

«Fish­er­men’s boats, nets and fish­ing equip­ment are stolen. They are faced with pira­cy at sea and are not com­pen­sat­ed in any way, so I am mak­ing a spe­cial ap­peal to have some se­cu­ri­ty for the fish­er­men,» Ron­don said.

LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian

