Fishermen get training in safety at sea

Minister in the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Production Avinash Singh has challenged fishermen from northeast Trinidad to upgrade to commercial fishing.
He did so at a graduation function for 37 fishermen who completed a Safety at Sea training course facilitated by the Caribbean Fisheries Training and Development Institute at the Cumana Fishing Depot on Friday.
The fishermen, who are all boat captains, received certificates for completing a five-day course on boat safety practices, rules of the road in terms of navigation, engine troubleshooting and laws of the sea. It was part of a Future Fishers project for small-scale fishers in eight fishing villages—Matelot, Grand Riviere, Sans Souci, Toco, Cumana, Balandra, Salybia and Manzanilla.
Singh deviated from his official speech to advise the fishermen on how they can obtain a $100,000 grant from the Ministry. He said all fishermen are eligible to apply for the grants once they can provide supporting documents if their boats, nets, and fishing gear are stolen along with a copy of the police report.
He also urged them to protect their health and safety by ensuring GPS, radios and other safety devices are installed in their vessels. He said these are readily available from the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Production but a process must be followed.
«Any time you hear people saying the government is not doing anything for fishermen and farmers, they just talking and have no evidence or all the facts,» Singh said.
Councillor for Valencia East/Toco Terry Rondon, who was at the ceremony, expressed concern for the security of fishermen in the community, noting that they have to depend on the Municipal police who seldom visit the area.
«Fishermen’s boats, nets and fishing equipment are stolen. They are faced with piracy at sea and are not compensated in any way, so I am making a special appeal to have some security for the fishermen,» Rondon said.
LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian